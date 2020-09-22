South End Connector trail reimagination meeting set for Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., the City of Albany’s Department of Planning and Development is hosting its first public meeting on making the South End Connector more engaging.

The meeting is just the first in a series on reimagining a key portion of the newly opened connector for the benefit of cyclists and pedestrians. To participate in the virtual discussion, sign up online with Zoom.

Opened in July, the South End Connector links the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail and the Mohawk Hudson Bike-Hike Trail. It’s the city’s first two-way cycle path, and Albany is looking for ideas to make it even more appealing and user-friendly, particularly the section running beneath Interstate 787.

The public meeting will feature a project overview and small group discussions letting participants share impressions of the trail and visions for its future. This project team will design several potential options based on such feedback.

LATEST STORIES