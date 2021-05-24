South End Children’s Café secures $50,000 in state support

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Leaders of the South End Children’s Café announced Friday that $50,000 of State funds have been earmarked for the Café as part of the recently adopted 2021-22 New York State Budget. The money provides funds to help continue the Café provide food, groceries, mental health support and academic support services to children and families in Albany’s South End and beyond.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for services increased dramatically. The organization says they went from feeding 35 children a day to more than 470 children and their families each week. When the Albany City School District closed last year, the South End Children’s Café helped fill the meal gap by providing daily hot dinners and groceries to those in need.

“Since 2015, the South End Children’s Café has been a safe and welcoming space for children and families in our community,” said Executive Director Tracie Killar. “This funding will play a key role in ensuring the future of the Children’s Café as a resource for food security, education, and enrichment services for children in the South End.”

Senator Neil Breslin, Assemblymember John McDonald, and Assemblymember Patricia Fahy worked together to secure the State funding.