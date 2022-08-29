COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South Colonie Central School District is set to install stop arm cameras to help crack down on those driving by stopped buses illegally. The new cameras are expected to be installed on all of the district’s school buses.

Officials said the district is working with BusPatrol America LLC and Albany County to implement the program. BusPatrol will be installing cameras, sensors, and the company’s technology on the outside of the buses to detect drivers and record their license plate information when they unlawfully pass a stopped bus.

The technology will be installed at no cost to the district or the county, said officials. About 60% of the proceeds from ticket revenue will be going to BusPatrol directly.

“We are the first district in the Capital Region to move forward with this innovative technology,” said Transportation Director Peter Tunny. “We know how dangerous it can be for our students when drivers go around school buses when they are stopped and we are hoping that this step will encourage drivers on the road to be more considerate of their actions in regards to the children in our community.”

South Colonie will begin the installation on September 6. The cameras should be fully installed by the end of September.