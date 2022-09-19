SOUTH COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — South Colonie Central School District (SCCSD) released their plans to update all the buildings within their district, called the Facilities Improvement Capital Project, which will start in 2025, if voted on by residents of the district. Residents will vote on Tuesday, October 18, on the estimated $112.5M project.
The proposed cost to each project by building is as follows-
- Colonie Central High School – $18,735,000
- Lisha Kill Middle School – $6,798,000
- Sand Creek Middle School – $7,003,000
- Veeder Elementary School – $4,909,000
- Shaker Road Elementary School – $3,630,500
- Roessleville Elementary School – $2,373,000
- Transportation, O & M and District Office – $32,600,000
- Forest Park Elementary School – $2,516,000
- Saddlewood Elementary School – $3,253,000
- General Enhancements to bathrooms – $500,000
- Plus Energy Performance Project
- Plus Stimulus Funded projects – playgrounds, library at HS, patio at HS
The renovation project will address updates in facilities, playgrounds, classrooms, athletic facilities, transportation and more. For more details on the proposed plan, those interested can visit the South Colonie Central School District’s website.