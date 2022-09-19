SOUTH COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — South Colonie Central School District (SCCSD) released their plans to update all the buildings within their district, called the Facilities Improvement Capital Project, which will start in 2025, if voted on by residents of the district. Residents will vote on Tuesday, October 18, on the estimated $112.5M project.

The proposed cost to each project by building is as follows-

Colonie Central High School – $18,735,000

Lisha Kill Middle School – $6,798,000

Sand Creek Middle School – $7,003,000

Veeder Elementary School – $4,909,000

Shaker Road Elementary School – $3,630,500

Roessleville Elementary School – $2,373,000

Transportation, O & M and District Office – $32,600,000

Forest Park Elementary School – $2,516,000

Saddlewood Elementary School – $3,253,000

General Enhancements to bathrooms – $500,000

Plus Energy Performance Project

Plus Stimulus Funded projects – playgrounds, library at HS, patio at HS

The renovation project will address updates in facilities, playgrounds, classrooms, athletic facilities, transportation and more. For more details on the proposed plan, those interested can visit the South Colonie Central School District’s website.