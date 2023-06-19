SOUTH COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the South Colonie Central School District website, their Board of Education has adopted a resolution to rebrand, phasing out the nickname “Raiders” over two years. The decision comes in light of the New York State Board of Regents’ regulation that bans all names and images of school mascots that currently or were related to Indigenous people prior.

The district established a committee composed of community members, parents, teachers, coaches, students, building leadership, and board of education members, who’ve worked since late spring, to generate new ideas for a mascot that “embodies the values and spirits of the South Colonie School Community.” The rebranding committee has selected potential mascot names, and community members can provide input online.

The committee will review all feedback as they look to move forward and present their recommendations.