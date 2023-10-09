ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Adam Nimoy, the son of Leonard Nimoy, is set to speak at the Congregation Ohav Shalom in Albany. The event is set for October 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nimoy is set to talk about the Jewish connection to “Star Trek.” His father, who passed away in 2015, was best known for playing Spock in the “Star Trek” franchise.

The event includes brunch for attendees. Souvenirs will be available to be purchased and autographed.

Tickets are $18 for congregation members and $36 for non-members. You can register for the event until October 16 on the synagogue’s website. Congregation Ohav Shalom is located at 113 Krumkill Road.