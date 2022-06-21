ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Adriene Melrose, son of former NLH player and head coach, Barry Melrose, will be starting as the new Christian Brothers Academy (CBA) Head Hockey Coach in the 2022-23 school year. Melrose joins the CBA hockey program with over five years of coaching experience at the high school level.

Melrose was the head coach at Stowe High School in Vermont, leading their girl’s hockey program to its first state championship win, and a state runner-up finish as the boy’s head coach. CBA Athletic Director, Blaine Drescher, believes that Melrose checks all of the boxes for what CBA wants in its next head coach.

Melrose’s father, Barry Melrose, played in World Hockey Association and the National Hockey League (NHL) from 1974-1987. After retiring, he was head coach of the Los Angeles Kings and led them to the 1993 Stanley Cup Finals. He is currently a long-time commentator and hockey analyst for ESPN and a contributor for the NHL Network.