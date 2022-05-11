ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Maureen, and it’s about her father’s will. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a serious dilemma that I hope you’ll use. My father recently passed away, and named me executrix of his will. I’m the youngest of my four siblings, but was always the most responsible. Overall, my dad left us all the same amount of money, but my oldest sister tends to be incredibly irresponsible. He left her about half of what he left the rest of us. She’s furious. She keeps telling me that it’s not fair and that as executrix, I should give her the same amount as everyone else. I feel like I should follow my father’s wishes. His state of mind was clear and fine before he passed. He knew what he was doing in that will. My other siblings are very clear that I shouldn’t change it. But I feel badly for her. What do you think I should do. Thanks for using this dilemma Jaime. It means a lot. ~ Maureen

Wow, that’s tough. I think ultimately I would follow my father’s wishes, even though it would be difficult. It was his money and his will and he knew what he wanted to do with it. I think Maureen is just the middle man. That’s my take anyway.

