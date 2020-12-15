Albany Co. DA to governor: Shut down grand jury gatherings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares sent an open letter urging officials to shut down grand jury gatherings. He said that, as COVID cases surge nationally and statewide, grand jurors have raised concerns about violating statewide safety recommendations in order to convene in-person.

Soares said that a member of his staff, who had appeared before members of a grand jury, tested positive for COVID-19. Albany County’s Friday grand jury proceedings were cancelled and dismissed indefinitely. “We are now being put in the position to call 23 new grand jurors to the Courthouse for cases that require ‘speedy trial’ attention,” Soares said in a written statement.

Soares says officials are at a crossroads between public safety and public health. “I now find myself in the position of having to make the false choice between advocating for victims of crime or continuing to function under conditions exposing our citizens to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Soares argues that Gov. Andrew Cuomo should reinstate an Executive Order that was in place from March 7 through october 4. He said it suspended aspects of legal proceedings to protect the “health and welfare” of New Yorkers. Since the order was lifted, members of the public must gather in-person to be sworn in and serve as grand jurors. Under this system, over 20 individuals must meet in courthouses and spend hours together every week in courthouses statewide.

“The community spread of this virus has reached a level far more serious than during the ‘first wave,’ yet people are now being expected to meet in-person, in flagrant violation of CDC and State recommended guidelines.” David SOares

While the executive order was in place, and up through November 20, Soares says there were no COVID cases in his office. Since November 21, he says, five staff members have been diagnosed, and many others are in quarantine. He said that he knows of other agencies and organizations that work in courtroom and have been hit with similar outbreaks.

Take a look at the letter Soares sent to Gerald Connolly, Administrative Judge for the Third Judicial District, that represents concerns raised by grand jurors.