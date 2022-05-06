ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Looking for one of the best ways to soak up the Albany skyline? Look no further than the Dutch Apple!

Built in 1986, Albany’s riverboat is derived from popular Hudson River day-liners of an earlier era. Similar to the ones that would glide across the waters of the Hudson river taking passengers to and from ports between Albany and New York City.

Anthony Renna and his family took over in 1999. He loves his job and says nothing beats being on the water.

Round trip cruise depart from the intersection of Broadway & Quay Street (141 Broadway, Albany, NY 12202) and heads south to Castleton before returning back to Albany. The first 45 minutes of the cruise touches on Albany’s rich history. The second part of the cruise, passengers are able to relax, listen to music and enjoy the sights. If you’re lucky, you may even see a bald eagle!

In addition to sightseeing cruises, the Dutch Apple offers private rentals and themed rides. For more details, and a current schedule, visit their website.