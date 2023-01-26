BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 25-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he crashed his snowmobile near Cole Hill Road in Berne, early Wednesday morning. According to a press release from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the unnamed man crashed nearly 300 feet from the road at about 1 a.m.

“His location made the rescue very challenging due to the extreme topography,” a spokesperson for East Berne Volunteer Fire Company said in an online statement describing the incident. “The victim was found but seriously injured.”

The man was rushed to Albany Med, where he underwent emergency surgery. There has been no update on his condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family for a full and speedy recovery,” the East Berne Volunteer Fire Company concluded. Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, police said, and the snowmobiler has not been charged with any crimes.