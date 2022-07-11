ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, local businesses joined Pastor Charlie of Victory Church at its Colonie location on Central Avenue to announce “Kicks for Kids,” a community project in support of Capital Region youth. Mohawk Auto Group and DeCrescente Distributing Company are collecting new, name-brand sneakers and hoodies to donate to the cause.

Donations can be dropped off at:

Mohawk Honda, 175 Freemans Bridge Road, Schenectady

Mohawk Chevrolet, 639 NY-67, Ballston Spa

DeCrescente Distributing Company, 211 North Main Street, Mechanicville

The businesses will then provide the sneakers and hoodies to Pastor Charlie for his annual back-to-school summer celebration, scheduled for August 21, where he will distribute to kids in need.

“The goal of this project is to encourage our families, friends and neighbors in giving back to the kids in our community who may have never had a new pair of shoes to start off the school year,” said Greg Johnson, general manager, Mohawk Honda. “Being a father of two young boys, I see the excitement on their faces when its time to meet their classmates on the first day and wear something they are proud of. Each child should experience that feeling.”

Community members and businesses are welcome to join the campaign. If interested, you are asked to contact Leah@bakerpublicrelations.com, or simply donate to one of the drop-off locations.