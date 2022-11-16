COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sleigh bells are already ringing in the Capital Region! Preparations are underway for the unveiling of Santa’s bring new workshop at Colonie Center.

Santa will be available for pictures beginning on Saturday, November 19th until December 24th. From November 19th through December 15th, photo hours are as follows:

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sundays, noon to 6:00 p.m.

From December 16th through the 23rd, he’ll be in the workshop daily from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. And on Christmas Eve, he’ll have shortened hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., to ensure he has plenty of time to take care of some “special business” on Christmas Day.

Meeting Santa is for everyone in the family! He will host special photo opportunities for the furry members of the family on November 30th, December 7th, and 14th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The festivities officially kick off on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with a tree lighting ceremony of the holiday tree located in Center Court. NEWS10 ABC’S own John Gray, joined by his wife Courtney and their newest puppy, Rosie, will help Santa light the tree.