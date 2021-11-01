Smokey Bear visits Pine Bush Preserve, spreads fire safety

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last week, Smokey Bear himself stopped by the Albany Pine Bush Preserve. At the kids’ Discovery Center, he was handing out a fire safety activity kit.

Smokey Bear visits Albany Pine Bush Preserve

The free kit is the latest from the Pine Bush Preserve. Its goal is to teach kids the message and story of Smokey Bear. Though he’s been around since World War II, Smokey’s message is particularly important today, as climate change fuels wildfires across the country. Even so, the delicate Pine Bush ecosystem relies on forest fires in the form of controlled burns in order to thrive.

The kits had information about the necessary role fire plays in the health of the distinct pine barrens of the Capital Region. They were distributed by Smokey in a drive-thru fashion, on a first-come-first-served basis.