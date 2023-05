SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane crashed at the South Albany Airport in Selkirk on Thursday. The crash took place around 3:40 p.m.

Police said a Cessna single engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff and landed about 100 ft. off the runway. Three people were on board at the time. All three were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board has also been contacted.