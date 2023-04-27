ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After years of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new ACES Center in Albany broke ground on Thursday. The lot on Clinton Avenue will house the new small business incubator expansion.

It’s a $5 million project that will help train and assist local entrepreneurs. The building will have space for offices, training, daycare drop off, and small business mentoring.

“We want to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to accomplish their hopes, their dreams to bring their entrepreneurial hopes to the market to succeed in their businesses because that is really what builds wealth and what builds sustainable wealth in a community,” Albany Mayor Kathy Hochul said.

The center has already fostered more than 50 businesses at their Orange Street location.