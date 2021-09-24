SLIDESHOW: Hollowed Harvest returns Friday to Altamont Fairgrounds

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hollowed Harvest returns to the Altamont Fairgrounds for its second year on Friday, September 24. With more than 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns on display, it promises to scare up fun for the whole family!
Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance. They will be exclusively available online with limited time slots. Times slots are first-come, first-served. No tickets will be sold at the event.
