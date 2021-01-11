Siting board approves Coeymans solar farm

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The state governing body that issues permits for power facilities approved a plan for a solar farm in Albany County last week. The New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment (Siting Board) said that Hecate Energy’s plan to build and run a 40-megawatt solar farm in Coeymans can proceed.

The Siting Board says members came to a decision after a detailed review that included robust public participation. The Board says it ensured that plans meet or exceed all siting requirements. It says that solar farm and other sustainable potential energy projects in development will help meet aggressive carbon reduction and clean energy targets.

Hecate Energy projects the project will create 140 construction jobs paying $8.3 million in wages, with opportunities for the local construction industry. The farm is projected to make yearly payouts to local landowners through leases and easements. The developer says it plans to make payment in lieu of taxes, known as a PILOT agreement, to local municipalities. Over the next 30 years, they value the PILOT program at $3.6 million in local property tax revenues.

“This approval of the Hecate Energy solar facility will benefit all New Yorkers by reducing dependence on fossil fuels, boosting clean energy investment and jobs, and improving our environment,” said Siting Board Chair John B. Rhodes.

The facility will be located on a portion of approximately 436 acres of privately leased farmland between State Route 9 W and County Route 101. It will include numerous arrays of ground-mounted photovoltaic solar panels.

Once it’s operating, the facility should generate an amount of energy each year that’s equal to removing over 10,000 cars from the road. They say it will produce enough clean electricity to power 8,000 average homes per year.