ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Repertory Theatre (theREP) is premiering Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors starting September 30. The show in theme with the current time of year is said to be a story of love, Monty Python-style comedy, and tongue-in-cheek mayhem to fill a cup of giggles.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors premiers September 30 through October 23. Capital Repertory Associate Artist, Gordon Greenberg, and co-author, Steve Rosen, have combined their creative wit to create the 90-minute gender-bending, quick-change magical show. Experienced actors and actresses will put on their best display of characters such as Jean Van Helsing, Dr. Westfeldt, and of course Count Dracula.

Previews for Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors takes place from September 30 through October 2. Opening night is Tuesday, October 4. Regular performances continue through Sunday, October 23. Performance times: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with matinees 3 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; and 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 12 at Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany. Tickets range from $22 – $62. For tickets and information, call the Box Office 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 518-346-6204 or visit the Capital Repertory Theatre website.