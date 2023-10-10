ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Musician, actress, and author Susanna Hoffs is set to speak at the University at Albany on November 9 at 7 p.m. The event is part of UAlbany’s “The Creative Life: A Conversation Series.”

Hoffs is best known as the lead singer and guitarist of The Bangles, an all-female band that rose to fame in the 1980s. The band is best known for the songs “Manic Monday” “Walk Like an Egyptian” and “Eternal Flame.”

Hoffs is also a bestselling author, with her debut novel “This Bird Has Flown” being adapted into a movie. She has also released five solo albums and has appeared in the “Austin Powers” films.

The event is free and open to the public at Page Hall on the Downtown UAlbany campus. There will be books for sale and a book signing with Hoffs after the event.