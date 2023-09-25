RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Think you have a chili recipe that everyone will love? If so, sign up to compete in the inaugural chili cookoff at the Senior Projects of Ravena on October 21!

There is a $10 entry fee for competitors. Members of the community will judge the chili, and the winner will receive a $200 cash prize.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the senior center. To sign up, email Assistant Director Lakken at lakkenatspr@gmail.com or call the senior center at (518) 756-8593. Payment is due by October 16.