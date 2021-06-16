Siena to hold Juneteenth celebration

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Siena College will host a Juneneeth celebration on Wednesday, June 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for its on-campus community. The celebration will take place at the Paddock at the Sarazen Student Union.

Fr. Roberto Serrano will start the program with a reflection on the holiday. Then, two students will speak and President Chris Gibson will conclude with his remarks before employees have lunch.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day – two and a half years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation – that slaves in Texas received news of their freedom.

Siena also hosted a Juneteenth reflection on May 5, so more students could participate.