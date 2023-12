LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With Siena College’s new science complex under construction, students, professors, and staff gathered to sign a 20-foot, 500-pound beam that will go into the making of a new science building. The beam signing took place on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Siena President Dr. Chuck Seifert spoke at the event. Tuesday was the college’s reading day before final exams, and students were treated to cookies and brownies.