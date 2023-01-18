LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday afternoon, the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department was sent to Siena College for a fire alarm. The department responds to Siena several times throughout the year for the same reason.

As firefighters made their way to the college, a security officer told them smoke was pouring out of the building where the alarm had been triggered. Authorities upgraded the call to a structure fire.

“Some quick-thinking students had knocked down a fire in their townhouse with an extinguisher before we arrived,” a spokesperson for Shaker Road-Loudonville said in an online statement.

Crews checked to make sure the fire had not spread to other parts of the townhouse. It had not, and they were able to quickly return to service. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.