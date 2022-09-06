LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chris Gibson, Ph.D has announced he will retire as the president of Siena College at the end of this academic year. Gibson is the twelfth president of Siena as of July 1, 2020.

Gibson announced his retirement to the Siena campus community Tuesday morning as Siena’s academic year began. Gibson states, “While I’ve shared my intention to retire next summer after the completion of the academic year, there is still much to do between now and then.”

Board Chairman Thomas J. Baldwin offers remarks on Gibson. “The entire Siena College community is grateful for the leadership that President Chris Gibson provides each day. The College has flourished under his leadership. Chris has masterfully led Siena during the pandemic and through the development of our new strategic plan,” said Baldwin. “The Board looks forward to working with him until his last day to lead Siena forward, and we have prudently begun to put in place plans to ensure a smooth transition and continued effectiveness of our mission. Siena is clearly on the rise. We look forward to the years to come serving our students in this important cause of educating and preparing future leaders.”

During the last three years, Siena College has been recognized as one of the top 20 Catholic Colleges in the United States for the second straight year, #1 in New York State for job placement for the past three years, the top College in the Capital Region for the past three straight years, and was recently recognized as one of America’s 50 Most Beautiful College Campuses.