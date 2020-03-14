Siena employee tests positive for COVID-19

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Siena College was notified Saturday morning by the Albany County Department of Health that a College employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Siena spokesperson.

As of Saturday night, it is the only confirmed case related to the campus community.

The person infected is now receiving medical care off-campus.

Siena is working with local health officials to limit the risk and exposure to the College community.

Margaret E. Madden, Ph.D., Siena’s interim president, said the employee has not been on campus since March 6 and has had limited contact with other members of the community. The County Health Department notified on Saturday all community members who may have come in contact with the employee.

In consultation with public health officials, Siena is not requesting that its faculty and staff work remotely at this time. The College is currently on spring recess, which has been extended through March 20 and plans to conduct remote instruction from March 23 through April 8.

