Siena College professor weighs in on Trump campaign’s lawsuits

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, there have been 3,746 cases in his jurisdiction since the outbreak began. Among those are 43 new positive cases reported since Wednesday.

The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 29.2 from 26. There are 205 current active cases in the county, up from 186 on Wednesday. Among the new positives, 24 had close contact with other positives, one traveled out of state, nine had no clear source of infection, and nine live or work in a health care setting.