Siena College holding in-person commencement for Class of 2020 on Sunday

Hundreds of Siena College graduates will be able to attend commencement ceremonies in-person this weekend.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena College is holding a commencement ceremony on November 14 at 2 p.m. at the Times Union Center for the Class of 2020. The in-person ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 300 graduates will attend in person and walk the stage. Degrees for the Class of 2020 were officially conferred in a virtual ceremony in May 2020. The virtual ceremony conferred 757 bachelor’s degrees and 61 master’s degrees.

“We made the commitment to this special class that Siena would host a full, in-person graduation for them once the track of the pandemic allowed,” said Margaret E. Madden, Ph.D., senior vice president and provost of the college. “We are very pleased to welcome many members of the class, and their family and friends, to this overdue and much deserved ceremony.”

The commencement is part of a weekend of activities to mark the college’s first homecoming celebration in decades, which will feature alumni activities, a veterans’ recognition dinner, student dance, and the men’s basketball home opener.

Former Siena athlete, Army veteran and Procter & Gamble sales leader John P. Glynn ’70 will be the featured speaker. Biology major John Dinelli ’20 will give the student address on behalf of the graduates.

The college was planning on holding commencement in August 2020, but decided to push the event to a later date.

Graduates, alumni and their guests are required to be vaccinated for all commencement and homecoming events. More information is available on the Siena website.