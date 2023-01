ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling all ogres, talking donkeys, fairy godmothers, and overall “Shrek” lovers. Empire Live Albany will host a Shrek Rave on February 24 at 93 N Pearl Street in Albany. Tickets for the event can be purchased online, and you must be 18 years or older to attend.

The rave will start at 9 p.m. and lasts until 2 a.m. the following day. Tickets start at $26.45. Come party like you’re in the kingdom of Far Far Away.