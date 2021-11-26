Shoppers don’t sleep to score Black Friday deals at Crossgates Mall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If shopping is your cardio, then today is your Super Bowl! People from across the Capital Region waking up early, and in some cases not sleeping, to take advantage of everything Black Friday has to offer at Crossgates Mall.

People were already in line when doors opened at JCPenney, Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods at 5 a.m. at Crossgates Mall on Friday morning. What did the shoppers want? Televisions and PS5s were in high demand!

“I was just trying to come and get the best deals possible and get stuff I actually like for myself,” said one shopper.

Eighteen-year-old Guilderland resident Matthew Julian was first in line when Laced Up, a sneakers shop, opened at 7 a.m. He arrived at the mall at 7 p.m. the night before to secure his spot as first in line.

Twelve hours and $275 later, Matthew was victorious. With his new sneakers in hand, he said it was definitely worth the wait!

According to retail experts, supply shortages and shipping delays are impacting how people will shop this year. They predict higher than normal crowds in the store.

The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York recommends the following when taking advantage of Black Friday deals:

Read the fine print. Some retailers may offer an additional percentage off the purchase, but could exclude certain deals or items such as “door busters.”

Have a plan of attack

Do your research