ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shop & Savor Downtown Albany is kicking off for its fourth year on November 25, which is Small Business Saturday. Presented by B. Lodge & Co., Shop & Savor runs through December 9.

Those who shop at the more than 80 independently-owned businesses in downtown Albany over those two weeks can submit their receipts for a chance to win prizes. Four winners will be chosen to get a $50 Downtown Albany Gift Card and a $20 B. Lodge & Co. Gift Card and one winner will get the $500 Shop & Savor Grand Prize Pack, which has goodies and gift cards from downtown Albany shops, restaurants, and services.

“For over 150 years, Lodge’s has had the privilege of serving a community of incredible customers and patrons who in turn have helped us become one of the longest-standing department stores in the nation,” said B. Lodge & Co. co-owner Mark Yonally. “We are so grateful for the continued support from everyone who chooses to shop locally and highlight small, independently owned shops and restaurants during the holiday season.”

Customers can submit receipts from downtown restaurants, retailers, non-profit donations, nail and hair appointments, and gift card purchases. For each receipt submitted, customers will get another entry to win the prizes. Participants will also get a bonus entry for purchases made on Small Business Saturday.

Shoppers can submit their receipts by December 11 at 8:30 a.m. on the Downtown Albany website. There is no limit to the number of receipts you can submit. Winners will be chosen at random and contacted the week of December 11.