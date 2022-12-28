COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged grand larceny in Coeymans. Milford Perkins, 42, faces several charges.

On December 27, the Coeymans Police Department arrested Perkins following a three-month-long investigation involving boat repair at a Coeymans Landing marine repair shop. Owners reportedly noticed some repairs had allegedly never been started after down payments had been made. Other repairs were allegedly never completed as well.

Perkins allegedly made unauthorized withdraws from customer credit cards, and according to the Town of Coeymans is the owner of the Stem to Stern Marine repair shop in Coeymans Landing. He was arraigned and released pending further court action.