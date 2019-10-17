Shootings, fight reason for Troy football rescheduling

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Violence on the streets of Troy and Albany is the reason behind the scheduled change of Friday night’s football game between both high schools.

This comes as a 19 year-old Troy man was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Wednesday following a shooting in Albany.

“I don’t think it’s anything people don’t know. It’s in the papers a lot. There’s several shootings that are happening,” said Troy Schools Superintendent John Carmello.

Carmello met with police from both cities in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday. That’s where he said he was told tensions could erupt Friday night.

“There are tensions right now brewing between some factions in Troy and some factions in Albany,” Carmello said.

Friday night’s game has been rescheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.