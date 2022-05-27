ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriff’s Investigators, along with Investigators from the Albany County Department of Social Services, have been continuing to conduct investigations in an effort to combat welfare fraud in Albany County. The investigations revealed that several people completed benefit applications with false information in an attempt to deceive the Department of Social Services and obtain fraudulent benefits.

Since April 4, Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested and charged six individuals in regards to welfare fraud committed in Albany County. The amount of welfare fraud allegedly committed by the individuals arrested totaled $89,702.51.

Arrested:

Anthony P. Taylor, 43, of Troy

Charged with: Third-degree welfare fraud (Felony) First-degree offering a false instrument for filing (Felony)

Taylor allegedly stole $8,579.22 by failing to report his income to the Albany County Department of Social Services.

Latasha S. Cooks, 37, of Menands

Charged with: Third-degree welfare fraud (Felony) Third-degree grand larceny (Felony) First-degree offering a false instrument for filing (Felony)

Cooks reportedly stole $26,097 by failing to report her income to the Albany County Department of Social Services.

Kirsten A. Mainville, 24, of Albany

Charged with: Third-degree grand larceny (Felony) Third-degree welfare fraud (Felony)

Sheriff’s deputies say Mainville stole $20,413 by failing to report another family member’s income.

Tiarra C. Hook, 29, of Albany

Charges: Third-degree grand larceny (Felony) Third-degree welfare fraud (Felony) First-degree offering a false instrument for filing (Felony)

Hook allegedly stole $6,993.29 by failing to report her income.

Shatia L. Wright, 37, of Cohoes

Charged with: Third-degree grand larceny (Felony) Third-degree welfare fraud (Felony) First-degree offering a false instrument for filing (Felony)

Wright, according to police, stole $8,923 by failing to report her income.

Roy Isaac, 62, of Albany

Charges: Third-degree grand larceny (Felony) Third-degree welfare fraud (Felony) First-degree offering a false instrument for filing (Felony)

Isaac reportedly stole $18,697 by failing to report his income.

All photos above were provided by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. The six individuals arrested were all arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and released pending further court appearances.