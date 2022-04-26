RENSSELAERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office say that Tuesday, April 26, a Durham man tried to steal a car from a home in Rensselaerville- but he didn’t make it too far. Deputies say 22-year-old Dilion L. Diegel crashed the car while still on the victim’s property, damaging it in the process.

Diegel was charged with one count of third-degree attempted grand larceny, a felony. He was arraigned in the Rensselaerville Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.

An order of protection was issued for the victim. No further charges have been reported at this time, and there is no word on when Diegel could need to return to court.