Sheriff Apple warns of puppy buying scams

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, Sr. issued a warning on Monday regarding online puppy scams. Apple says people are paying for dogs that do not exist or are never delivered.

Any purebred dog breed can be involved in a scam. However, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office has recently received fraud complaint cases on miniature dachshunds, corgis, lhasa apsos and French bulldogs.

In most cases, individuals are attempting to purchase puppies online from what police says appear to be “legitimate-looking” websites. These websites feature numerous pictures of the breed of dog the buyer is interested in. The photos of the puppies used are often readily available online photos or by using photos of other people’s pets. The websites will also contain testimonials of previous “satisfied clients” – which are often stolen from other websites. The Sheriff’s Office adds that these scam websites will often add claims of vaccinations, registration certificates, vet records and guarantees about the animal’s health.

Sheriff Apple says victims are often only corresponding through emails or phone numbers that stop working after the payments have been sent. Payment methods that are used often involve gift cards, money orders or Venmo.

In addition to the initial fraud, some victims have been further scammed by a “shipping company” or “courier” that reaches out for additional payment related to transporting the dog.

To avoid scams, the Albany County Sheriff’s office says those who are looking for a specific dog breed should contact a local veterinarian, local breed club, animal shelter or rescue group. Animal shelters and rescue groups often have pure breed dogs available. These agencies can also help find a reputable and responsible breeder. Whenever possible, meet the dog and breeder in person before making a purchase.

For further information regarding this release, contact Sheriff Craig Apple, Sr. at 518-487-5440.