Sheriff Apple: Improvements coming to cell service in Albany County in 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In 2018, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, with help from the Albany County Legislature, began a study to analyze telecommunications infrastructure throughout the county with the goal of finding a solution to gaps in cell phone coverage.

Two years later, the study is ongoing.

Here’s the timeline of the study:

November 2018 – Initial conference

December 2018 – In-depth meetings with all cellular vendors

February 2019 – Starting collecting data

August 2019 – Meeting with town supervisors

September 2019 – 2nd meeting with Verizon Representatives

June 2020 – Verizon and Town of Colonie meeting

While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought an increased awareness of the issue of cell phone dead zones, he says it has also slowed down the process of getting things down.

“The Covid crisis shut everything down and a lot of the municipalities are dealing with very limited staff so that’s problematic trying to get some of these right-of-ways through and some of the contracts signed, but we’re making headway on it,” says Sheriff Apple.

Sheriff Apple says while progress has been made, the results will be felt in 2021 when installation of new towers and monopoles take place in areas throughout the county.