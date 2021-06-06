Shaker High School holds candlelight vigil to honor Destiny Greene

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker High School is hosting a candlelight vigil Sunday night for Destiny Greene, the 15-year-old student who was killed by gunfire in May. The vigil starts 8 p.m. at Arthur Walker Field.
From 7:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Destiny’s mother, Tareen Lynch-Greene will give a short statement to the media in the high school’s H gym lobby. She will not be taking questions, just speaking out.
According to the school, the vigil is a chance for the community to come together, remember, and mourn the loss of Destiny with her family. Once it starts around 8 p.m., organizers are livestreaming the vigil through Facebook and have asked the media not to be present.
