Shaker High School holds candlelight vigil to honor Destiny Greene

From 7:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Destiny’s mother, Tareen Lynch-Greene will give a short statement to the media in the high school’s H gym lobby. She will not be taking questions, just speaking out.

According to the school, the vigil is a chance for the community to come together, remember, and mourn the loss of Destiny with her family. Once it starts around 8 p.m., organizers are livestreaming the vigil through Facebook and have asked the media not to be present.