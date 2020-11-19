Shaker High School declares ’emergency remote day’ after positive case

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker High School has declared the remainder of Thursday an emergency remote day for its students.

A statement on the North Colonie Central School District website says the school is closing in response to a confirmed positive COVID-19. It says they will release more information when they nail down specifics about reopening the building to in-person instruction.

A spokesperson with North Colonie said tracing contacts began immediately upon being notified Thursday morning. However, the district did not enough time to complete contact tracing before students were scheduled to arrive for in-person afternoon sessions.

The district sent out an alert asking high school “South” students to stay home for their afternoon classes. They wanted to notify individuals before they would potentially be placed under quarantine.

Another case was just confirmed in the district’s Blue Creek Elementary School on Wednesday.