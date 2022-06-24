ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shaker Heritage Society (SHS) announced Wednesday that they have received a bequest of $100,000 from the estate of the late Lucille Ann Bish. Bish was a long-time volunteer and supporter of SHS. The organization says she dedicated her life to education and community service.

The Shaker Heritage Barn is SHS’s primary facility rental venue. Bish’s bequest will launch a capital campaign to install restrooms in the historic barn. Once completed, the capital project will help to create increased income that will be reinvested in both the site and the mission of SHS.

While only the first step in a larger long-range facilities plan, this campaign will set the stage for future improvements to the site. SHS aspires to create a cultural center that reflects the communal values and entrepreneurial spirit of the Shakers. Through adaptive reuse, the Shaker buildings will support education, arts, commerce, and community. With this gift, the organization is closer than ever to achieving their vision.

SHS is working with Lacey Thaler Reilly Wilson Architecture and Preservation (LTRW) on the project. The nationally-recognized firm specializes in the restoration, renovation, and adaptive reuse of historic buildings. Design phase work was generously supported through a Technical Assistance Grant from the Preservation League of New York State.