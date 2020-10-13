Shaker Heritage Society holds annual holiday fair

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Prime Day is kicking off, but while there are so many places to shop online, there’s just something about finding a unique gift and supporting your local artisan. The Shaker Heritage Society’s annual holiday fair is putting everything on display.

“Everyone that you see here, all of the products are all made locally and regionally,” Executive Director Johanna Batman said. “This is really our local economy on display and it’s been a really difficult year for small businesses, so we thought it was really important to try and put this on for our vendor partners.”

Now more than ever, its all about supporting local. With roughly 80 vendors participating, Batman says getting the fair open took constant communication.

“Community is everything with this site and with an organization like ours, you can’t get by without the support of our vendors volunteers and everyone kind of clinging together,” Batman said.

When the pandemic first hit, she didn’t think they would be open. Now, the new safety protocols are similar to what you’d see in a grocery store.

“We are doing single traffic lanes and we are limiting visitors to 25 in the building at a time,” Batman said. “We are asking everyone to adhere to social distancing protocols and masks are required inside this year.”

From 20-year vendors to first-year participants, the fair showcases a wide variety of craftsmanship across the Capital Region.

Mr. Willies Lighting displayed at the holiday fair.

“We are encouraging everyone to come out. Some of our long time shoppers will come out a couple of times during the season,” Batman said. “It’s a great way to spend a safe hour with a friend, socially distant, exploring this beautiful site and support our local vendors.”

The holiday fair runs on Wednesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LATEST STORIES