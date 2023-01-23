ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A registered sex offender from Connecticut faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to entice a minor in Albany County. David Feeney, 56, also faces a maximum fine of $250,000 and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least five years to life.

According to law enforcement, as part of his guilty plea, Feeney admitted that between March and April 2022, he sent sexually explicit messages online with undercover officers posing as a 10-year-old child attempting to entice the child to engage in sexual acts with him. Law enforcement also says Feeney admitted that on April 24, 2022, he traveled from Connecticut and arrived unannounced at a residence in Albany County, intending to engage in sexual acts with the presumed 10-year-old child. Feeney, a registered sex offender at the time, was arrested by law enforcement shortly after.