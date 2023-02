ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sentencing for a Watervliet man who pleaded guilty to a deadly shooting has been adjourned. Sean Pacheco was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday afternoon in Albany County Court.

It was adjourned after the 40-year old lied to investigators, which could lead to a longer sentence. He pleaded guilty in December to shooting and killing John Welcome in November 2021 on Central Avenue in Albany.

A new sentencing date has not been scheduled.