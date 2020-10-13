Selkirk’s Henry Hudson Park now expanded to 85 acres

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Selkirk’s Henry Hudson Park just got bigger. The now 85 acre park came about through the Town of Bethlehem’s partnership with Scenic Hudson, Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy, and two private land owners.

The park expansion reportedly helps protect shoreline habitats and features scenic views of the Vloman Kills Falls.

The park, which is said to be one of the largest in Town, contains the only public access point to the Hudson River and its tributary stream, the Vloman Kill. Park users can enjoy some of the following activities:

Kayaking

Fishing

Bird watching

Walking on the new wooded nature trails leading to Vloman Kills Falls viewpoint

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for the spring of 2021.

The Town reportedly worked with longtime park neighbors, Stephen Downs and Howard Vagele, along with two non-profit conservation organizations, Scenic Hudson and the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy, to purchase over 20 acres of land adjacent to the park along the Vloman Kill to do the following:

Expand the protection of key Hudson River estuary habitats

Mitigate impacts of future sea level rise

Provide a diversity of parkland experiences for people to enjoy

Downs, who sold approximately 10 acres of his land on the west side of the stream for the expanded park said, “This land is located where the Town of Bethlehem originated and is so soaked in Town history that it really belongs with the Town and to the public.”

Vagele, who sold approximately 11 acres of his land on the eastern bank of the stream said, “In 1943, my family purchased this land including what is now the Henry Hudson Park. With this final piece being sold to the Town, it is nice knowing it will all remain together and enjoyed by the community for years to come.”

“Henry Hudson Park is Bethlehem’s direct connection to the Hudson – a nationally significant river that we all can appreciate and celebrate,” said Bethlehem Town Supervisor, David Van Luven. “Bethlehem is so fortunate to be able to add to an already amazing park.”

Scenic Hudson, the Hudson Valley’s largest environmental organization, reportedly contributed $80,000 to the Town for the parkland expansion, providing half of the total purchase price of $160,000. The funding came from its Lila Acheson and DeWitt Wallace Hudson Valley Land Preservation Endowment. The Town covered the remaining costs with the Town’s Parkland Set Aside Fund, money that is only for the purchase of parkland or parkland improvement projects.

“The 21 acres of new parkland will permanently protect and connect people to habitat for many imperiled bird, fish and plant species, including sturgeon, herring, bass, and eels that migrate between the Hudson and the Atlantic Ocean,” said Steve Rosenberg, Senior Vice-President of Scenic Hudson and Executive Director of The Scenic Hudson Land Trust.

According to the Town’s historian, Susan Leath, the land in this area “speaks deeply to Bethlehem’s history.” The earliest documentary evidence of the name “Bethlehem” reportedly appears in court records from 1649 related to Andries DeVos’ mill on the Vloman Kill. Land on both sides of the creek was said to be owned by Rensselaer and Elizabeth Nicoll, anchored by “Bethlehem House,” also known as the “Nicoll-Sill House,” built circa 1735. The home still stands on Dinmore Road, adjacent to the newly acquired parkland west of the creek.

LATEST STORIES