SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Selkirk woman was arrested on gun charges following an investigation into a Child Protective Services report. Ramona L. Orr, 42, was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of criminal possession of a firearm, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Bethlehem Police Department, Child Protective Services were notified that there were numerous firearms in a residence. Police assisted with the investigation and located several unregistered and illegal firearms within the residence.

Officers seized two non-compliant/unregistered AR-15 rifles, four unregistered handguns, and non-compliant large-capacity AR-15 magazines. Orr was arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court. She was released on a $5,000 bail bond with a return date scheduled for November 8.