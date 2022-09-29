ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Bankers at the Park South branch of SEFCU, a division of Broadview, are planning on forming a labor union as stated in a letter to Michael Castellana, CEO of Broadview Federal Credit Union.

In the letter, the bankers stated that they ‘have concluded that a labor union is necessary in order to provide Broadview members with high-quality banking services.” The bankers are organizing this union because of “inadequate pay and benefits, constantly changing schedules, understaffing and lack of equality and voice in the workplace.” The letter is signed by five different bankers while the rest remained anonymous.

Broadview Vice President of Communications and Public Relations Ken Jubie issued a statement regarding the situation, “Broadview’s executive leadership and human resources teams are aware that a small group of branch employees intend to start a labor union. We are committed to allowing these employees to explore unionization in accordance with federal labor laws. We respect this democratic process, the role of unions in the workplace, and the right of our employees to consider union representation. Through our legacy organizations, SEFCU and CAP COM, Broadview Federal Credit Union enjoys a decades-long reputation of being an employer of choice in the Capital Region and across upstate and western New York. Our employees, members, and communities are the pillars on which our organization is built. We measure our success based on the positive impact we have on each of those groups, with supporting, engaging, and empowering our employees being our top priority. As we build Broadview, we will continue to listen, learn, and grow as we offer our employees robust benefits, thorough training and support, and opportunities for career development and advancement.”