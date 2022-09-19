ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Reptile Expo is returning to the Albany Capital Center on September 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event allows attendees to learn about and buy exotic pets and supplies for them.

The expo includes over 160 vendors who will be selling reptiles, amphibians, aquatics, small exotic mammals, arachnids, insects, and crustaceans. The vendors will also be selling feeders, enclosures, and care items for the animals.

The Education Room will offer hands-on learning opportunities with zoologists, veterinarians, and other professional educators. There will also be speakers giving presentations on various topics throughout the day.

Event officials said they do not endorse the unethical capture and sale of wild animals. They carefully pick vendors that have a great reputation for care and responsible breeding. A portion of the profits from this event will be donated to 1% For The Planet and the US Association of Reptile Keepers for wildlife conservation.

This is the Capital District Reptile Expo’s fourth year of operation. Officials said the previous spring and fall events were attended by over 4,000 people.

General admission tickets are available on the Capital District Reptile Expo website. Tickets will also be available at the door. Parking for the event will be available at the discounted rate of $8 at the MVP Arena Parking Garage.