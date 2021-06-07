Second arrest made in Chyna Forney shooting

Jahmere Manning mugshot (Albany County District Attorney)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department says that officers have made a second arrest in the shooting death of Chyna Forney. Jahmere Manning, 19, was arrested on Sunday.

Police say an investigation by detectives led to the arrest. According to the Albany County District Attorney, Manning was out on bail for another illegal weapon possession case.

Manning was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was arraigned in Albany Criminal Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to the District Attorney. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Manning is the second teen charged in May’s Essex Street homicide. 18-year-old Alvin Foy was previously charged in the fatal shooting. He also pleaded not guilty.

Initially, police responded to a shooting on Essex Street around 2:50 p.m. on May 3. They found Forney with a gunshot wound to the back and 40 spent bullet casings on the ground. Police say Foy and Manning were shooting at someone else when they shot Forney.

