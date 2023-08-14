ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The second annual Fall Festival and 5K on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail and at the adjacent Firefighter’s Memorial Park. The event will be held on Saturday, September 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fall Festival portion of the event is free and open to the public. Those interested in registering for the Barn to Bridge Fall Fest 5K can do so online.

Fall Fest will include a kid’s fun run, yoga sessions, food, drink, and other vendors, a bounce house, dunk tank, rock climbing wall, face painting, a tug-of-war competition, and musical performances from local entertainers Ten Most Wanted, A-Blast, Andy the Music Man, and Bethlehem Traditional Irish Dance.

“Last year’s inaugural Fall Fest and 5K was a huge success. It was an important opportunity to promote health and wellness on the County Rail Trail, to support our local businesses, and to bring the community together for some family fun,” said County Executive McCoy. “This year, we’re going to make this event even bigger and better than the last. We’re raising the cap on runners to 500 and bringing in more activities for everyone to enjoy. Can’t wait to see [everyone] there!”