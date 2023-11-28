ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will be taking his “It Ain’t Right Tour” to the MVP Arena in Albany on October 3, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. to the general public online.

Maniscalco is from the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights, Illinois. In 2005, he started performing at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California. He’s released six comedy specials, his first being in 2009, with his last two “Stay Hungry” and “Is It Me?” streaming on Netflix.

Maniscalco is also credited with multiple acting appearances, including films such as “The Irishman,” “Green Book,” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”